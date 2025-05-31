Statehood Day celebrates Tennessee's 229th birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is celebrating its 229th birthday with a free family-friendly event at Bicentennial Mall State Park.

The State Library and State Museum are hosting Statehood Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., offering visitors a chance to experience Tennessee's rich history through various activities and displays.

One of the main attractions includes the display of three priceless original state constitutions, which the Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard will guard.

According to the State Librarian and Archivist, Jamie Ritter, the event aims to help people learn about how Tennessee evolved into what it is today.

"It's always important to know roots of your history. And this is such a great state, great people, so to be able to celebrate and understand more about our history is really important for people," Jamie Ritter said.

The State Library and Archives will host living history interpreters and offer behind-the-scenes tours of their facilities.

"Well, it's a great day. We know we're going to have good weather. 10 to 2, lots going on. The museum is doing activities, the park is doing activities, and here we're going to be giving tours for families. We're going see our blast freezer and also our robotic chamber that we use to collect materials," Ritter said.

Visitors can also participate in the "Passport to Tennessee History" program, where families can get a passport book stamped at different locations to receive discounts at gift shops.

The celebration will include games, educational activities, and birthday cupcakes for attendees.

Want to see Tennessee's original constitutions up close? Don't miss this rare opportunity to explore our state's founding documents and the technology preserving our history for future generations.

