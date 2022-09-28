Statewide 'KenTRUCKy Day' announced by Gov. Beshear after Ford plant expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVF) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared September 27, 2022 is "KenTRUCKy Day" following the announcement of a new multi-million dollar investment into the current Louisville Ford manufacturing plant.

Gov. Beshear said the $700 million investment is expected to create 500 full-time jobs in preparation for the new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

“The partnership between Kentucky and Ford goes back more than a century and is only becoming stronger. Today’s announcement is one of the largest investments ever in Jefferson County and will create hundreds of great jobs, including building the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty truck. Together with last year’s record-shattering electric vehicle battery plant announcement, Ford is building its future here in the commonwealth. We couldn’t be more proud and look forward to many more decades of success for this iconic American company here in Kentucky.”



Gov. Bashear

Ford is the largest vehicle producer in Kentucky, as well as one of the largest employers in the state with more than 12,000 people working across two assembly plants located in Louisville. The company supports around 120,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state and a state GDP contribution of $11.8 billion.

Ford has produced vehicles in Kentucky for 109 years. It is the "top assembler of vehicles in America," generating nearly $40 billion in revenue from the F-series pickup line alone.

“Ford is America’s number one employer of hourly autoworkers, and our workforce in Kentucky makes some of the country’s most popular vehicles, including the F-Series Super Duty for both retail and Ford Pro commercial customers. Ford has been growing in Kentucky since the days of the Model T, and we are continuing to invest in the Bluegrass State to produce great vehicles that our customers love and depend on.” Ford Blue president Kumar Galhotra

Kentucky is a key American automotive producer, boasting the highest per-capita production of cars, light trucks and SUVs of any state in the U.S.

"Ford’s latest investment and planned job creation furthers recent economic momentum in the commonwealth, as the state builds back stronger from the effects of the pandemic," says Gov. Beshear's office.