Statewide tornado drill happening today, Davidson County not included

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service will hold a statewide tornado drill on Friday. This comes as Tennessee marked a year since the March 3rd tornadoes and Severe Weather Awareness Week.

However, Metro’s Office of Emergency Management won't be activating Davidson County’s sirens as part of the drill this morning because they will be doing their normal monthly test Saturday at noon. This way the sirens won’t go off two days in a row.

This drill continues the NWS' Severe Weather Awareness Week for Tennessee. Each day people have been able to register for online talks to learn about different aspects of severe weather.

There are still some that you can register for today and tomorrow. Today's talks include snowfall forecasting, the emergency alert system and the NOAA weather radio.

This week we also marked the one year since the March 3rd tornado.

The Warning Coordination Meteorologist with NWS Nashville Krissy Hurley says there's been a lot of research about how they can better communicate the message severe weather is going to strike.

“The number one thing that we learned that is you have to have multiple ways to get weather information that can wake you up to alert you that there are tornadoes. And so this is a great way to look through your phone, make sure that you have the right apps downloaded, the settings properly that will alert you, and you know talk to your kids, talk to your parents about what to do in case another tornado like March 3rd occurs again,” said Hurley.

For anyone outside of Davidson County, you may hear your tornado sirens go off as part of this drill at 9:30 a.m. You'll also hear a test go out over your NOAA weather radio.