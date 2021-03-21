Station Inn owner Earl JT Gray passes away at 75

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Station Inn owner Earl JT Gray has passed away at the age of 75.

According to a post on Station Inn's Facebook, Gray passed away early Saturday morning.

The post, published Sunday afternoon, stated "JT was known for his work in the bluegrass music community as a bluegrass musician and club owner, thoughtfully raising The Station Inn as a home for musicians and fans everywhere"

Gray bought Station Inn in 1981.

He was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2020 and presented the award for Best Country Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The Station Inn will go dark Monday in honor of Gray.

Arrangements for Gray are being handled by his family.

Station Inn said in the post they will hold a celebration of life for him as soon as possible.