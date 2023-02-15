Stay alert: Three Nashville outdoor tornado sirens inoperable during overnight severe weather threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three of Nashville Office of Emergency Management's Outdoor Tornado Warning sirens failed a February test and are awaiting repairs.

Because the Metro Nashville Davidson County area is under the threat of severe weather overnight Wednesday into Thursday, it is important to stay aware of weather updates without depending on noise from inoperable sirens.

You can stay up-to-date on weather alerts with NewsChannel 5's Storm 5 Alerts, using a NOAA weather radio, and signing up for NewsChannel 5's Storm Shield app.

You can download the Storm Shield app for iPhone and iPad here, or download the Storm Shield app for Android here.

Nashville's OEM will perform follow-up testing until repairs on their siren warning sites are successful.

The defunct sirens are located at 8146 Coley Davis Rd., 5141 John Hagar Rd., and 2749 Smith Springs Rd. All others should be working properly.