Stay safe this Independence Day weekend and add this number into your contacts

WTVF
Nashville traffic on Charlotte Pike.
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jun 30, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're headed out this Independence Day weekend, it's important that you plan in advance for a safe way to get home.

AAA is providing a free service that gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications.

The Tow to Go program dispatches a truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. It will be active from 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30 through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5.

It's important to note this is free for both AAA members and non-members. To get a ride, contact (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

