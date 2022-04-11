'Stay tuned for our next venture' Joey's House of Pizza in Nashville closes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After more than two decades in business, Joey's House of Pizza is set to close.
Owners of the Nashville restaurant took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the decision.
The announcement did not give a reason for the closure, however, the owners said to stay tuned for their next venture. Details on what is in the works were not released.
Read the full letter below:
"Dear wonderful customers,
There is not an adequate way to express our gratefullness towards (sic) each and every one of you.
Since 1999, you all have been a huge part of our lives. You are so special to us.
It has been our family's great honor serving you and your family for almost three decades.
We are closing our current restaurant, however; we are remaining in the hospitality business. We absolutely love serving our community!
Please, stay tuned for our next venture! Periodically, visit our website joeyshouseofpizza.com and keep an eye out for the limited edition Joey's T-shirts.
Thank you for your years of loyalty, support, and business! We always look forward to serving you!
Love, the Joey's House of Pizza family"