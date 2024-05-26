Stay weather aware: Here are the roads impacted by severe weather damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you absolutely have to head out on the roads today, we want to make sure that you are prepared for any road closures in the area.
So far, we're seeing a blocked road in Montgomery County.
As of around 11:15 a.m., River Road around Skyline Terrace is blocked due to a tree down. Some other roads in the county have standing water, small trees down, or debris, but are passable.
