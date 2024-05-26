Watch Now
News

Actions

Stay weather aware: Here are the roads impacted by severe weather damage

444944981_7599606476813865_8312239015500586706_n.jpg
Keisa Anderson
Clarksville, TN
444944981_7599606476813865_8312239015500586706_n.jpg
Posted at 11:38 AM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 12:38:09-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you absolutely have to head out on the roads today, we want to make sure that you are prepared for any road closures in the area.

So far, we're seeing a blocked road in Montgomery County.

As of around 11:15 a.m., River Road around Skyline Terrace is blocked due to a tree down. Some other roads in the county have standing water, small trees down, or debris, but are passable.


NewsChannel 5 Now Livestream


Live Interactive Radar


Sign up for WeatherCall


Download Storm Shield


Safe Places


Rhori recommends:

Corbin, Vandy Boys support Sullivan family

Small gestures can have such a big impact. This story is proof. Sports Anchor Steve Layman shows how Vanderbilt Head Baseball Coach Tim Corbin, and his entire team, provided a much needed distraction for a young man and his family — facing an unthinkable tragedy. Yes, it’s just baseball. But on this day, it was so much more for everyone involved. Kudos to the Commodores!

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community