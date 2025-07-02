Staying mindful of friends & neighbors: how to celebrate July 4th in a respectful way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we celebrate America's freedom with cookouts and fireworks, we should keep our neighbors in mind.

Fireworks are meant to entertain us, but it's not uncommon for the sounds, intense light, or smells to cause distress - or become a trauma reminder for those who served in combat or have been through a fire, explosion, or gun violence.

This can trigger symptoms of PTSD.

It's common to hear fireworks on the Fourth of July. It's the days after that mental health professionals say we should be mindful about.

NewsChannel 5's Kelsey Gibbs spoke with the head of Centerstone's Military Services, Anna Goletz, about how we can all play a role in making the holiday comfortable for everyone.

"Be mindful when you are doing your fireworks, not using them late hours into the night in residential areas when folks were trying to sleep. I think that's important for our veterans and our neighbors with small children and animals."

If you need help, you can connect with resources through Centerstone. You can find those here.

