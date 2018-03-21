STD Cases On The Rise In Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Health officials warned people of the rising number of sexually transmitted diseases in Montgomery County.

Sexually transmitted diseases are all over the United States, and all over Tennessee. However, according to officials STDs are particularly high in Montgomery County.

Tennessee Department of Health's Dr. Tim Jones said Montgomery County has a lower than average number of people being diagnosed with HIV, but it's the exact opposite with curable STDs.

"Gonorrhea and Chlamydia which are the two most common sexually transmitted diseases are higher in Montgomery County," said Dr. Jones.

There are ways to stop the problem from spreading.

"The biggest issue is just having folks at risk, go ahead get tested, and get appropriate treatment," said Dr. Jones.

Ft. Campbell soldiers may also play a role in the higher number of sexually transmitted diseases in Montgomery county.

"Anytime when there's a large military community these are also populations that move around a lot, and may have higher risk sexual behavior so that's on potential to the higher rates in Montgomery county," said Dr. Jones.

Montgomery County also has a young population, in fact, the youngest in the state. The high number of STD cases is a problem but one that can be treated and prevented.

The best way to protect yourself from catching an STD is to wear condoms properly during any sexual activities, and to get tested if you start to feel any unusual symptoms.