STEM grants awarded to 3 Robertson County Schools by Springfield Electric, TVA

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three Robertson County Schools have been awarded STEM grants to develop science, technology, engineering and math education projects to help spark student interest in future careers in those fields.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Bicentennial Volunteers, Inc. (BVI), a TVA retiree organization, awarded the grants to the three schools, chosen from across a seven-state region out of a pool of 233 applicants.

Teachers applied for funding of up to $5,000 for projects, and to be eligible, had to receive their power from a local power company served by TVA.

Cheatham Park Elementary School, Robertson County Phoenix Academy and Robertson County Innovation Academy were three Springfield schools chosen.

City of Springfield, TN

Cheatham Park Elementary plans to use its money to purchase robots and teach students how to code.

City of Springfield, TN

Robertson County Phoenix Academy plans to use its money to fund holistic garden-based learning to teach children real life problem solving skills using science.

City of Springfield, TN

Robertson County Innovation Academy plans to use some of its grant money to fund a project-based learning event to empower and inspire students to think of practical solutions to real world issues, called iA Hacks the Pandemic. The rest of the funds will provide renewable energy education kits to educate about alternative energy sources and purchase solar equipment to help power an outdoor engineering workshop.

“TVA is committed to supporting STEM education to help develop today’s students into tomorrow’s engineers, scientists, and IT professionals,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “It’s inspiring to be able to contribute to the innovators of the next generation.”

TVA and BVI have awarded nearly $2 million in STEM grants to support local education since 2018.

A full list of grant recipients and information on how to apply for future grants can be found online.