Step into the Roaring 20s with a night to remember at Bubbles and Bourbon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend?

You can step into the Roaring 20s and have a night to remember at Bubbles and Bourbon at Marathon Music Works at 1402 Clinton St, Nashville, TN.

With each general admission ticket, you'll be given access to limitless tastings of wine, beer, champagne, cocktails and bourbon, excluding exceptionally rare bourbons with limited availability from 6 to 9 p.m.

There will also be indoor food trucks, photo booths and of course music!

General admission tickets are $69 while VIP are $99.

VIP tickets get you early access with a special charcuterie board and access to special offerings.

