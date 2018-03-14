Stephen Hawking Dies At 76

Mostly Cloudy
LONDON - JANUARY 17: Professor Stephen Hawking delivers his speech at the release of the 'Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists' on January 17, 2007 in London, Ebgland. A group of scientists assessing the dangers posed to civilisation have moved the Doomsday Clock forward two minutes closer to midnight as an indication and warning of the threats of nuclear war and climate change. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - According to the AP, a family spokesman for physicist Stephen Hawking said he has died at the age of 76.
Hawking was arguably the world's most famous scientist with his theoretical work that explained how black holes end and how the universe began.
Professor Hawking died peacefully at his home in Cambridge, England in the early hours of this morning, the family said.