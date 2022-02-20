Steven Curtis Chapman and Ricky Skaggs to host tornado relief benefit concert for Mayfield, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. — Christian artist Steven Curtis Chapman and musician Ricky Skaggs will host a benefit concert in Chapman's hometown of Paducah, Ky. on Sunday night.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Heartland Church, 4777 Alben Barkley Drive. The money raised is going to help the survivors of the deadly December tornado in Mayfield, Ky.

Chapman and Skaggs will perform with the help of some enlisted friends. The money will be donated to western Kentucky victims through the nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse.

Chapman said his heart was broken to see the devastation at home and has been praying for everyone affected.

Skaggs said he had previously visited the devastated area with Samaritan's Purse on Christmas Eve, and is asking people to come together for their neighbors who have lost so much.

Doors to the concert open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available here.