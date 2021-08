DOVER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stewart County Schools is the latest district to close due to the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines within the school system.

The district will remain closed until September 8.

School-aged COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in recent weeks.

Last week, Tennesseans aged 18 and younger made up nearly 40% of all new COVID-19 cases in the state.