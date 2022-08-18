Stewart County teen accused of making threatening social media post signed 'Death Assassin'

DOVER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Photos of 11 teenage girls turned up on a list posted on Facebook and signed "Death Assassin." As you might imagine, parents and the students were terrified.

The male student who posted has been arrested.

Depending on who you ask, it was a threatening post... or more specifically a "hit list."

Whatever the case, it's easy to see why parents and students were very concerned. After all — the post was signed: Death Assassin.

That gets your attention.

The post on Facebook earlier this week involved students at Stewart County High School and was titled "Wanted."

There are photos and names of 12 students, 11 of which were girls. The one male is the student detectives say made the post.

At the bottom, you see a couple of dates, and it's signed Death Assassin.

"I was terrified," said the mother of one of the girls on the list.

She says her daughter knows the boy and the post scared her. They consider it a hit list.

"My daughter is worried because we know what he is capable of. When I seen it, that's what hit me — are you kidding me? That's a hit list," the mother said.

Authorities quickly tracked the suspect and charged him under a state law against making perceived threats on social media.

But Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray said it was not a hit list.

"That wasn't what it was, but I do think it was an obvious concern. Well sure as a parent I'd be concerned. I would have," Gray said.

The sheriff said there was no specific or immediate threat of violence on the post — which again — included photos of the 11 girls and the suspect, who was questioned.

So, what was it all about?

"It was more of a fantasy-type situation is the best way I can describe it," Gray said.

The suspect is no longer at the school and is in the custody of his parents.

He will soon go before a judge on the charges to learn what happens next.

At this time, the Stewart County sheriff assures parents that the high school is safe and there is no immediate threat to any students.