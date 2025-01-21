Stewarts Creek band represents Middle Tennessee with performance at presidential inauguration

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local high school band is celebrating a huge milestone after they got the opportunity to perform at the presidential inauguration in Washington D.C.!

Stewarts Creek High School from Smyrna is sharing a message of gratitude to everyone who helped to make it possible despite some schedule changes.

Stewarts Creek High was originally scheduled to perform in the Inaugural parade, but those plans were changed when the event was moved inside the capital because of weather safety concerns.

They spent the last few weeks raising $120 thousand to finance the trip, and were even surprised by Tractor Supply with $40,000 to help reach their fundraising goal!

When they received the cancellation notice, they decided to make the trip to Washington anyway because most of the arrangements were non-refundable. While it didn't seem likely the band was going to perform at all, there was a last-minute change.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee notified the band Sunday night they would be able to perform, and the group was in the right place at the right time. They were prepared to represent Middle Tennessee.

The principal says they are grateful for the Tennessee Congressional Delegation and all the support given. He says they could not be prouder of the students and staff to see them showcased on this national stage.

