Stewarts Creek High School physical education teacher found dead

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Stewarts Creek High School physical education teacher and weight lifting coach was found dead on Sunday afternoon.

Smyrna police said Maurice Grooms was found lying next to his car in the school's parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rutherford County Medical Examiner's Office investigations show that Grooms' death is the result of a medical incident.

Grooms had been a faculty member at the school since August. Stewarts Creek High School Principal Dr. Clark Harrell said that Grooms would sometimes exercise at the school which is the presumed reason for him visiting the campus on Sunday.

"We are all shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our well-loved teacher and coach Maurice Grooms," Harrell said. "I know all of our staff, students and community will keep his family in their prayers."

Rutherford County Schools plans to have additional counselors at the high school on Tuesday to assist students and employees.

"I am saddened by the passing of one of our employees," Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family."