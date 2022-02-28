SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 15-year-old was seriously hurt after he was allegedly assaulted by another student at Stewarts Creek High School on Friday.

The teen's father told NewsChannel 5 his son's head was slammed into a vending machine. He said the boy was beaten until he was unconscious, adding he did not know the attackers.

The district said school resource officers and administrators grabbed an automated external defibrillator before paramedics arrived to treat the teen.

He was taken to StoneCrest Medical Center before being transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A 16-year-old student accused of the beating is now facing an aggravated assault charge and has been expelled from the school.