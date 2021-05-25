Watch
Stewarts Creek HS student charged with having gun at school

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office<br/>
A 16-year-old at Stewarts Creek High School was arrested Tuesday after investigators say a handgun was found in his backpack.
Posted at 1:20 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 14:20:47-04

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old at Stewarts Creek High School was arrested Tuesday after investigators say a handgun was found in his backpack.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the school was placed on lockdown after administrators learned of the gun. Three school resource officers responded and took the teen into custody.

He’s facing charges of possession of a weapon on campus and simple possession of marijuana.

“I am very proud of our SROs,” Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said in a release. “They perform an invaluable service each and every day.”

Investigators did not identify the student but said the SROs were “familiar with the student.”

He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, where a juvenile court hearing was set for Sept. 28.

A second student was detained but not arrested after the investigation.

