Still G.I.N. Lounge by Dre and Snoop opens April 4 in Downtown Nashville!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a new bar making it's way to downtown Nashville next month!

Still G.I.N. Lounge by Dre and Snoop will be opening April 4 in the restored catacombs of the four-level historic building that houses Nashville Live!

Guests can expect great music as well as classic and specialty options of crafted cocktails.

“The first ever location of Still G.I.N. Lounge by Dre and Snoop will bring an unparalleled cocktail and nightlife experience to Nashville Live! and all of downtown Nashville,” said Reed Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies and CEO of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. “We are thrilled to add this premier venue alongside some of the best sports, dining, entertainment and hospitality concepts in the country including PBR Cowboy Bar, DraftKings Sports & Social and Play Playground Nashville.”