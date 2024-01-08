Still have your Christmas tree up? It could be donated as a nutritious snack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you still have your Christmas tree up, did you ever think it could be donated as a nutritious snack?

John Owen keeps a list — and checks it more than twice.

"This is my pad for my pick up addresses for the trees," he says while looking at a yellow notepad outside his home in East Nashville.

Owen starts his day from home, where his 2001 Dodge truck sits parked.

In the back of the truck?

"Truck full of trees — truck half full of trees," he said.

He picks up pumpkins after Thanksgiving and Halloween and the Christmas trees after Christmas.

"After today, I will have picked up 18 trees to take out there and the animals love to crunch 'em," Owen said.

After his four stops, Owen will take the trees to Piccolo Farms Animal Sanctuary.

"They love their pumpkins and their Christmas trees, starting in November it starts to get real exciting for all the animals," said Bonnie Glueck with Piccolo Farms.

Glueck says it's important to check the tree before leaving it on the curb for pick up.

"As long as it's un-decorated and all the tinsel is pulled off and make sure the hooks are out -- that's the most important part," she said. "Make sure the hooks are out."

Glueck says the trees are great for the goats.

"Christmas trees are loaded with Vitamin C, and they are natural dewormers for the animals so having those brought here though the winter months is great," Glueck said.