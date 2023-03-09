Still in the dark: Storm cleanup is still underway in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was almost a week when Middle Tennessee experienced hurricane like winds. Because of this many people are still cleaning up and others are still without power.

Sally Welch has lived in her neighborhood for 40 years and has never experienced severe weather like what we had on Friday.

Welch says her neighborhood on Forbes Avenue was one of the hardest hit areas by the storm.

"Kind of scary, like a horror movie. And you would think I'm in this crazy place with trees falling down in front of me."

It's been six days, and Welch is still in the dark after a tree uprooted in her yard and fell on her home.

The tree knocked out her electrical box, damaged her roof and crushed her car.

"Fortunately, I have water. And I just spent the night with my sister last night. It was you know; it was kind of chilly at night. Lots of candles. "

Tree limbs and debris blocked many of the roads making it hard for crews to come in and make much-needed repairs.

Welch says work is finally getting done.

The Clarksville area had more than 31,000 outages from that powerful storm.

Welch says she's thankful for all the help and is hopeful things will get back to normal soon.

"I really think I'm grateful," Welch said.

CDE Lightband reports every customer that can be reconnected has been.

They do have several customers still out of power but mainly due to riser issues and — or other repairs needed on the home.