Stockton, California police arrest suspect in serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police in Stockton, California, say they have arrested a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings.

At a press conference on Saturday, Stockton City Manager Harry Black announced the arrest.

Police say 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee of Stockton was stopped in a car around 2 a.m. Saturday after police, acting on tips, began watching him.

After observing Brownlee driving away from his residence, police moved in and arrested him in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Way. When police pulled Brownlee over, Police Chief Stanley McFadden said, Brownlee was dressed in black, had a black mask around his neck, and had a gun.

"[He was] out hunting... we are sure we stopped another killing," McFadden said.

Brownlee is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

AP This booking photo provided by the Stockton Police Department shows Wesley Brownlee, from Stockton, Calif., who was arrested Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in connection to a series of shootings. Brownlee, suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he was apparently searching for another victim, police said. (Stockton Police Department via AP)

Police had been searching for a serial killer who ambushed and shot five men in the city since July.

Police believe the same killer shot a man in Oakland in April 2021 and wounded a homeless woman in Stockton a week later. Ballistics evidence linked the same gun to shootings, authorities say.

No motive has been released.