Stoic Minds: Nashvillians embrace ancient philosophy for modern life

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In both good times and bad, many people turn to religion or spirituality looking for some form of meaning in the world.

While some find that in a church or synagogue, a growing number of people in Nashville are gathering to learn about an ancient philosophy known as Stoicism.

At East Nashville Beer Works attendance for a recurring gathering has been growing for the past four years.

"The way this group works — I look up a bunch of primary sources for it, and then we discuss in a round-robin as a discussion group," said Ryan Driscoll, founder of the Nashville Stoics Meetup Group.

Stoicism as a philosophy dates back to ancient Greece and Roman times.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Stoicism saw a major resurgence as people tried to search for meaning in tough times.

The philosophy focuses on 4 types of virtue, wisdom, temperance, courage, and justice.

Driscoll started the group four years ago after serving in the military and needing to adjust back to being a civilian.

“The more that I tried to implement it in my life, the better of a person I was," Driscoll said. "I would argue, and I think my close relations would, that I'm happier than I was.”

Driscoll said Stoicism works like a religion for him.

What began as a meet-up of three people has grown to over thirty frequent attendees.

Jenny Boeger has been coming to the meet-up for more than three years.

She said Stoicism has helped her put daily headaches like Nashville traffic in perspective.

"You only focus on your reaction to the situation and you only give the situation as much power as you want to give it," Boeger said.

For this group, the words on the page may not be the only connection to the past.

“The name stoic comes from Stoa Poikile, which means painted porch because the original stoics met in a public marketplace,” Driscoll said.

It's a very similar venue to the meetings held on the deck at East Nashville Beer Works.

“We now meet on a painted porch in a public venue to talk about the stoic philosophy," Driscoll said.

Click here for more information on the Nashville Stoics Meetup group.

