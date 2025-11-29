Stolen car involved in head-on crash after entering Mt. Juliet at high speed

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A stolen vehicle tracked by Metro Nashville police crashed head-on into another car Saturday afternoon after entering Mt. Juliet at high speed, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

Police say MNPD alerted MJPD around 1:24 p.m. that a stolen car equipped with GPS tracking was headed toward Mt. Juliet on Central Pike. Officers positioned themselves along the road, and at 1:38 p.m., an officer near Springdale Elementary spotted the vehicle traveling at a very high rate of speed.

Prior to the crash, an MNPD officer had attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled and MNPD did not pursue, MJPD said.

Mt. Juliet officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle but lost sight of it before locating the scene of a head-on collision on Central Pike. Officers helped extinguish a fire and rendered aid to both occupants of the stolen vehicle, who suffered life-threatening injuries. Eight people in the second vehicle were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

