Stolen car reported in Tennessee, police discovered it was a 10-year-old who drove home from school

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from WA Wright Elementary with a child inside.
According to authorities, the initial call indicated that a car had been taken from the school parking lot.
Officers quickly located both the vehicle and the child, who turned out to be a 10-year-old who drove themselves home.
After reviewing school surveillance video, investigators determined that the case did not involve a theft.
Police said the minor climbed into the driver’s seat and drove the car home after their parent went inside the school.
The child was found unharmed, and no criminal charges are expected at this time.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.
