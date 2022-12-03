Stolen guitar pawned, detectives seek thief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A classical acoustic guitar was stolen from a Belle Forest Circle music studio and pawned using another person's Texas driver's license. The suspect's face was caught on camera.

The guitar was stolen sometime overnight on November 11 and pawned later that afternoon.

After the suspect pawned the guitar, he got into the front passenger seat of a gray pickup truck.

The guitar was later found using a pawn shop database search. When it was discovered, the victim confirmed that it was his property.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, the pickup truck, or who may know information leading to an arrest, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.