Stoner Creek Elementary School holds ribbon cutting for new building

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Christmas came early at Stoner Creek Elementary. "This is a holiday gift that we can't wait to open," said Public Information Officer for Wilson County Schools, Bart Barker.

What was once the site of destruction left by a March 2020 tornado is now a new beginning for the school community.

"Some of our younger group have never been in a school with a cafeteria, have never had a playground since they've been in school," said faculty member and former student of the school, Anissa Spry. "So our younger group - this is a whole new world."

After nearly three years and $30 million in construction costs, current and former students returned for the official ribbon cutting.

"Those classrooms are insane," said former student, Addi Hill. "Oh 100% jealous."

Class has been in session at the school for two weeks now, but for students like Asher Perkins reality is still setting in. "I remember it being a little bit smaller and the hallways were a little bit more cramped," said Perkins.

Just down the road work continues on West Wilson Middle School which was also hit by the tornado.

"If shipping and supplies and all of that doesn't experience major disruption, if we can get some cooperation with weather, it is possible that maybe this time next year we could have an opening for West Wilson Middle," said Barker.

Still, the ceremony marks a return to normal and a step towards healing for the school community.

"We finally came home," said Spry.