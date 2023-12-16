Stones River National Cemetery places 1,100 wreaths for veterans, Wreaths Across America

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — “Remember the Fallen; Honor those who Serve; and to Teach our children of the value of Freedom.”

At Stones River Cemetery on Saturday at 11 a.m., the community is gathering to remember and honor those who served. It is part of Wreaths Across America Day, a national program which remembers fallen veterans and honors them.

The ceremony includes placement of specially designated wreaths for different branches of the nation's armed forces. Attendees are invited to help places more than 1,100 wreaths at grave sites after the ceremony.

More than 2 million volunteers and supporters participate in Wreaths Across America, at more than 4,000 locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad, according to the website.

Their mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom. The wreath-laying began more than 30 years ago.

"When a volunteer places a wreath on a veteran's grave on National Wreaths Across America Day, we encourage them to speak that veteran's name aloud, thank them for their service and sacrifice, and reflect on that person and their life," the website says.

To learn more about the organization, read the stories online.