'Stop the Bleed' program trains Rutherford County Schools first responders

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stop the Bleed is a program for first responders working at schools to be prepared for many kinds of medical emergencies.

Eight Rutherford County Schools teachers participated in the training at the end of August. They learned skills like how to make a tourniquet and how to dress a wound.

“Their job is to help me respond to emergencies. Whenever a Code Blue is called, they’ll each have a specific role, and they’ll bring their jump bags,” said Jonna McCracken, one of two nurses who share duties at Smyrna Primary.

The program is not new — each school in the system is part of the program, and teachers volunteer to fill different necessary roles in the case of an emergency. The volunteers are all CPR and first aid certified.

“Each year in the first month we go through a first responder training, just making sure they have all their credentials including CPR and first aid,” said McCracken.

Kindergarten teacher Joyce Kumlien works at Smyrna Primary and has volunteered as a first responder for 10 years.

“I like helping,” Kumlien said, “and I’m good in emergencies. Afterwards not so much, but during the emergency I’m calm. My daughter has special needs, so I have a lot of experience in nursing, plus I want to be able to help her if I need to.”

PE teacher Ben Wells also works at Smyrna Primary. He's been a first responder for two years.

“I don’t want to be in a situation and not know what to do,” said Wells. “I will be prepared to help my students.”