NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A store employee is dead at Kwik Sak on Lebanon Pike as a result of a shooting, police say.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers began investigating the shooting late Monday afternoon.

Police said they are looking for one of two young male suspects, who shot the employee behind the counter just after 4 p.m.

Have info? Call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This is a NewsChannel 5 developing story. We will post more details as they come available.