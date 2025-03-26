Storm 5 Alert ahead: Severe storms possible this coming Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While we continue to enjoy a beautiful and quiet work week, we'll have to keep an eye on the chance for strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon into the overnight hours of early Monday morning.
Although we are still 5 days out from the event, data has been consistent with the strength of the storms. All ingredients for severe weather, including instability, moisture and shear will be present. The timing of everything is still what we're watching.
Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has our entire region highlighted in a 15% risk with all threats possible.
As we get closer to Sunday, details will be fine-tuned.
