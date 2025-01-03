Storm 5 Alert ahead: Winter weather is in store for this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A busy stretch of weather is expected to end the weekend and start the next workweek.

Friday's cold front will leave us quite cold through early Sunday morning. Showers are expected early Sunday and with a cold air mass in place.

Overall, this upcoming system looks to bring minimal impacts to our area, but a brief window of freezing rain Sunday morning may cause some slick roads North of I-40. Viewers should be cautious with travel from daybreak through early afternoon Sunday.

Active weather is expected Sunday through Monday with varying impacts. Here's a general timeline of what to expect.

STORM 5 ALERT Sunday morning through lunchtime Sunday



TIMING: 4 a.m. until noon

THREATS/IMPACTS: Slick Roads

Sunday morning is the window of concern.

Sunday from 4 a.m. to noon: A light wintry mix of freezing rain and snow is expected for areas north of Interstate 40. Areas south are not expecting wintry weather. Ice accumulations are expected less than 1/10" of an inch will create slick spots, but is not enough to cause widespread power concerns

Sunday afternoon through overnight: Rain, anything icy will melt/wash away quickly as temps climb to near 50.

Monday morning until Monday lunchtime: Spotty light snow showers mainly north of Interstate 40 with a dusting possible in our Kentucky tier/ northern Plateau.