Storm 5 Alert coming Friday for damaging wind, isolated tornadoes

WTVF
Posted at 4:38 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 17:38:45-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It'll be windy all day Friday when storms arrive they will likely have even stronger wind speeds.

We are calling for a Storm 5 Alert for Friday evening as a strong line of storms looks to impact late evening until early Saturday morning.

The timing of this line will need to be watched closely. Right now it looks to arrive just before sunset and exit the area by 2 to 3 a.m. Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas west of I-65 under and enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) and the rest of the area under a slight risk (level 2 of 5).

Damaging wind is expected to be the main concern with this system, however, an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out.

