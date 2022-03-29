Storm 5 Alert: Damaging straight-line winds, isolated tornadoes possible Wednesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Severe storms capable of 60 to 70 mph wind and isolated tornadoes are possible on Wednesday evening, prompting a Storm 5 Alert.

Wednesday will be windy all day long with wind gusts as high as 45 mph during the afternoon.

A quick-moving line of storms will race through the region during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing the threat of even stronger wind speeds.

The area west of Interstate 24 looks to have the highest severe weather threat.

The timing of these storms is between 2 p.m. and midnight.

