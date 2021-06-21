Storm 5 Alert: Damaging wind, heavy rain possible this afternoon and evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday, a strong cold front will make its way across our area and bring rain and thunderstorms back into the forecast. Damaging wind will be the main concern with any strong storms that develop, thankfully tornadoes look very unlikely during the afternoon and evening.

TIMING: 1 P.M. Monday- 5 A.M. Tuesday

THREATS/IMPACTS: Damaging wind, heavy rain, localized flooding

The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5). While the severe threat isn't high, flooding will also be something we will watch carefully with slow storm motion and efficient rain makers.

Strong to severe storms are possible in the @NC5 area this afternoon and evening. Get the latest on your Monday forecast now on #NC5 This Morning. #tnwx #kywx #Storm5Weather pic.twitter.com/FFbTKQIA1A — Lelan Statom (@NC5_LelanStatom) June 21, 2021

Storm 5 Weather The storms threats for this afternoon and evening.

One-to-3" of rain looks possible, with locally higher amounts. The timing as of tonight's models has our first round between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. These storms could have blinding rainfall which will also make it difficult on the roads for the PM commute.

Storm 5 Weather Localized flooding is also possible.

A second-round line could move in overnight from 10 p.m.- 5 a.m. This round has less severe potential, however heavy rain could irritate any flooding issues we see from the afternoon/evening.