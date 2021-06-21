Watch
News

Actions

Storm 5 Alert: Damaging wind, heavy rain possible this afternoon and evening

items.[0].videoTitle
Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Monday, June 21, 2021.
E4ZQ6y8WEAEOppE (1).jpeg
Posted at 5:48 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 06:48:30-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday, a strong cold front will make its way across our area and bring rain and thunderstorms back into the forecast. Damaging wind will be the main concern with any strong storms that develop, thankfully tornadoes look very unlikely during the afternoon and evening.

TIMING: 1 P.M. Monday- 5 A.M. Tuesday
THREATS/IMPACTS: Damaging wind, heavy rain, localized flooding

The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5). While the severe threat isn't high, flooding will also be something we will watch carefully with slow storm motion and efficient rain makers.

2020 Storm Threats.png
The storms threats for this afternoon and evening.

One-to-3" of rain looks possible, with locally higher amounts. The timing as of tonight's models has our first round between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. These storms could have blinding rainfall which will also make it difficult on the roads for the PM commute.

2020 EURO DMA Rain accum..png
Localized flooding is also possible.

A second-round line could move in overnight from 10 p.m.- 5 a.m. This round has less severe potential, however heavy rain could irritate any flooding issues we see from the afternoon/evening.

MORE WEATHER LINKS

Live Radar

Latest Forecast

Hour-by-hour Forecast

Download Storm Shield App for iPhone and iPad | for Android

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now