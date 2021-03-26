Storm 5 Alert: Damaging wind, isolated tornadoes and hail possible Saturday night - Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No rest for the storm-weary in Tennessee and Kentucky. Damaging wind, hail and even tornadoes are possible again this weekend, prompting another Storm 5 Alert.

We'll be under the Storm 5 Alert Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. Two waves of storms are expected. The first wave of storms will come Saturday afternoon. Spotty storms will bring the risk for 75mph wind and hail as large as 1.5". A few isolated tornadoes are also possible.

WTVF Two waves of storms

Storm 5 Weather The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas west of I-65 under an Enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) and areas east of I-65 under a Slight risk (level 2 of 5).

The second waves of storms will be overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. A squall line of storms will form and bring a risk for damaging straight-line wind and hail during the overnight hours. A few isolated tornadoes are also possible overnight Saturday into Sunday.

WTVF Severe weather threat

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from early Saturday through Sunday night. Widespread flooding is not expected, but heavy downpours may cause some localized flooding.

WTVF Flood Watch

With an overnight storm, threat expected it's important to make sure you have a way to receive weather information while you sleep. Your NOAA weather radio should be plugged in and turned on. If you are using an app, like our StormShield app make sure notifications are turned on and that the volume on your phone is turned on.