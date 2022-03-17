Storm 5 Alert: Damaging winds, stormy weather expected for Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We will have a stormy end to the work week, with damaging winds and tornadoes possible.

This has prompted us to call a Storm 5 Alert.

We will see two rounds of rain and storms Friday: 6 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m to 10 p.m.

While we could see a strong storm in the morning with gusty winds, the higher severe threat will be for the afternoon as a cold front moves through.

In the morning, we will have heavy downpours for the morning commute. We should see a few hours between rounds where our atmosphere will destabilize in the afternoon.

Parameters look favorable at this moment for storms to develop ahead of a cold front that will move through during the evening hours. Damaging straight-line winds will be the biggest concern. However, a couple of isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.