Watch
News

Actions

Storm 5 Alert: Damaging winds, stormy weather expected for Friday

Storm5Friday.png
WTVF
Storm5Friday.png
Posted at 3:09 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 16:09:57-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We will have a stormy end to the work week, with damaging winds and tornadoes possible.

This has prompted us to call a Storm 5 Alert.

We will see two rounds of rain and storms Friday: 6 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m to 10 p.m.

Storm5Friday2.png

While we could see a strong storm in the morning with gusty winds, the higher severe threat will be for the afternoon as a cold front moves through.

In the morning, we will have heavy downpours for the morning commute. We should see a few hours between rounds where our atmosphere will destabilize in the afternoon.

Storm5Alert3.png

Parameters look favorable at this moment for storms to develop ahead of a cold front that will move through during the evening hours. Damaging straight-line winds will be the biggest concern. However, a couple of isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap