NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The threat of flooding has prompted a Storm 5 Alert through Sunday night.

Waves of heavy rain will lead to flooding concerns this weekend. Widespread 2 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected, with some spots possibly seeing up to 6 inches by Sunday night. Low lying areas are of the greatest concern for flooding.

Several areas will be under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Sunday.