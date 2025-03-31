Storm 5 Alert forecasted for Wednesday night into Thursday evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are in the heart of severe weather season, and this week is full of severe weather chances.

As our system from Sunday night into Monday morning moves out, we have already turned our focus to another Storm 5 Alert for Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

As you can see, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the NewsChannel 5 coverage area under a risk for severe weather both days.

WTVF The severe storm risks for Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

WTVF

Like the system over the weekend, all hazards are once again a concern with our severe weather threat Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Damaging wind, tornadoes, large tornadoes, and heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding concerns are all expected.

WTVF

Regarding the flooding concern, once the severe threat exits the area the threat for flooding will remain through the weekend. This is due a front stalling over the NewsChannel 5 coverage area that will keep us in a rainy pattern through the weekend.

With heavy rain forecasted to last through the weekend parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky will go under a Flood Watch Wednesday evening through Sunday morning. It’s certainly possible for more counties to be added to the Flood Watch so make sure you stay tuned to the forecast.

WTVF

Computer models show the highest rain totals northwest of Nashville from Wednesday through Sunday. Given that this system is going to stall over the area for several days, it is highly likely that these totals are realistic.

WTVF

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at henry.rothenberg@newschannel5.com.