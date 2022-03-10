Storm 5 Alert: Impending snow expected Friday into Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee weather is wild, y'all.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for areas west of Interstate 65. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday east of the interstate.

Friday will start off nice with sunshine and warmer temperatures, but by evening we expect a bitter blast of cold air and snowflakes to be flying.

Precipitation is likely to start for areas northwest of Nashville during the late afternoon. At this point, it should begin as rainfall then transition to all snow as cold air moves in. Snow will continue across the area through the overnight period into the morning hours Saturday.

WTVF

Snowfall will initially need to overcome a warm ground, and it will take a couple of hours for the ground to cool enough for it to start sticking. Bridges and overpasses will cool faster than the main roads and could be icy by late Friday night.

Main roads look to be hazardous by early Saturday morning. Higher snowfall amounts 3 to 4 inches are expected in our higher elevations along the Plateau.

Saturday temperatures are not expected to get above freezing, and the wind will be gusting up to 25 to 30 mph. Wind chills will be brutal in the single digits and teens.