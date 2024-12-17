Storm 5 Alert in effect for Wednesday morning with storms, isolated tornado chance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A potent cold front will approach Wednesday morning bringing heavy rain and a threat for some strong to severe storms.
Gusty winds and flooding are the most likely hazards. A brief isolated tornado is also possible with the window of greatest concern from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Flooding will be the biggest concern North of I-40 where a flood watch is in place.
Below are the graphics of the storm threats for Wednesday and along with which counties are in the flood watch.
