Storm 5 Alert Issued Ahead Of Expected Flooding
NASHVILLE,Tenn. - A Storm 5 Alert was issued Wednesday night into Thursday morning for Tennessee and Kentucky.
Heavy rainfall is expected to cause water levels to rise in many creeks and rivers that are already at high levels due to so much rain in the past week.
The first round of rain moved through the region Wednesday morning, but another round is expected to move into the area later Wednesday night.
While there will be 1-3'' of rain in some northern counties, the biggest threat will be to the south. Lawrenceburg has already received up 3'' of rain and some southern counties could see 4-6'' of rain total, adding to existing high waters.
A Flood Watch was issued Wednesday afternoon to noon Thursday for rivers and streams. Localized flash flooding is expected.
NewsChannel 5's Lelan Statom said most of the impact will be seen in low-lying areas, especially those spots that flood easily.
Thunderstorms are possible, but the biggest threat in this weather event is expected to be flooding.
The rain is expected to stop Thursday afternoon and evening, making way for a dry weekend. Saturday could be the first Saturday in six weeks without measurable rainfall in Nashville.
Unfortunately, the dry weekend will be followed up by another chance for more rain on Monday and Tuesday.
Stay up to date with the latest weather developments on-air and online.
