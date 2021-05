NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Storm 5 Alert has been issued for Thursday evening and night as strong storms move through the region.

A line of storms is pushing through the mid-state with 40-50 mph winds, prompting several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

There have also been a few reports of downed trees and power lines across the region.

Be sure to stay up-to-date with the forecast as we head into the evening.