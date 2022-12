NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some strong storms are possible overnight tonight mainly northwest of Nashville with damaging straight-line wind and localized flooding the main threat.

The timing of the alert is from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A brief isolated tornado is also possible. As we head toward daybreak Wednesday, the threat will transition from wind/tornado to heavy rain and localized flooding.

WTVF