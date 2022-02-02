Storm 5 Alert issued for flooding, ice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 meteorologists issued a Storm 5 Alert from noon Thursday through noon Friday due to the threat for flooding and icing.

The flood watch is for areas in green all day Thursday.

The ice storm warning and winter weather advisory start and end at various times. Icing will be a threat late Thursday into early Friday.

Flood Threat: Thursday Afternoon — Evening: Flood Watch for southeast half of our area. Areas under the watch will see an additional 1 to 4 inches of rain, pushing the two day total over 5 inches in some spots. Waterways and low lying spots will struggle with rainfall & runoff.

Ice Threat: Thursday Evening — Friday AM: Late day Thursday we'll transition to a mix of sleet/freezing rain/ snow in our NW counties first, this will spread towards the I-40 corridor overnight into Friday morning. Highest ice totals will be NW where up to .2 inches is expected. A glaze is possible near Interstate 40. Gusty wind will increase stress on trees/powerlines enhancing power outage risk.

Friday: Frigid, temps don't rise much above freezing so no help melting.