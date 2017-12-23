Storm 5 Alert Issued For Possible Flash Flooding

Cloudy
A Storm 5 Alert has been issued for Friday through Saturday due to the threat of Flash Flooding. Weather reports showed a strong cold front was set to bring heavy rainfall to the area starting Friday, with the heaviest rain likely falling on Friday evening.
Holiday traffic was a bit more complicated in the Mid-State by rain, heavy at times, and the potential for flash flooding. Storm 5 Titan went out on the roads to check it out.
A strong cold front brought heavy rainfall to the area starting Friday, with the heaviest rain falling on Friday evening.
The Storm 5 Alert was set to last from noon Friday to noon Saturday in the Mid-State.
Rainfall estimates have been between one inch and four inches, with isolated areas seeing up to four to six inches. Two different tracks of the system were released showing possible rainfall amounts.
On Friday around 9 p.m., the highest estimates, up to five inches, were reported in the western and southwestern portions of the state, but more was expected to fall.
The rain caused issues for drivers as wet roads made for dangerous conditions for holiday travel. Authorities warned travelers to take it slow and be cautious.
No severe weather, including tornadoes, wind, or hail, has been expected. Meteorologists stated that flash flooding and rising creeks and rivers would be the main threat.
