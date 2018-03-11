Storm 5 Alert Issued For Possible Snow, Ice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Storm 5 Alert has been issued for a system that may bring snow and ice to parts of Tennessee and Kentucky.
The alert has been set for Sunday night through mid-morning on Monday.
The biggest impact in our viewing area has been expected to hit eastern counties in Tennessee and counties in Southern Kentucky.
According to reports, parts of western Kentucky could see a little more than an inch of accumulation. The plateau in Tennessee could see between half an inch to an inch in some areas.
Forecasters said most accumulation will be limited to roofs, vehicles, grassy areas, elevated surfaces, and possibly secondary roads.
Nashville may see rain change to snow overnight, but accumulation has been expected to be low.
With the rain, elevated surfaces could see a chance of icy spots. Drivers have been advised to take caution, especially during the Monday morning commute.
Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation have planned to load up at midnight at the salt barn. They will be putting salt down on bridges and overpasses, since the rain and dropping temperatures have cauesd some ice concerns.
TDOT officials said they're mainly concerned about Montgomery and Stewart counties.
In Kentucky, road crews said they've prepped the roadways in anticipation of the system that could cause hazardous driving conditions.