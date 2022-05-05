Storm 5 Alert issued with severe thunderstorm watch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of our area tonight.

Scattered storms will impact us through the early afternoon. While the better setup for severe storms remains to our southwest, there is a low-end risk for a couple of strong storms with damaging wind gusts and small hail tonight. The risk of a tornado is low but not out of the question.

Later tonight, another wave of storms will move across the area until early Friday morning.

Friday we will see another round of scattered storms in the morning into the afternoon. We again have a low-end risk for one or two strong storms with this last wave mainly for areas east of I-65.

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF